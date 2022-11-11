Windsor woman $100,000 richer

Rosemarie Sablone of Windsor really knows how to pick 'em, as her two Daily Keno 8 picks both resulted in a $50,000 win in the October 7 draw, bringing her total winnings to $100,000.

Sablone, a 58-year-old chef, says this is her first major win.

"I'm a regular lottery player. I've been playing for about 30 years. I always play my own numbers - which are all birthdays," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto picking up her winnings.

The mother of one says it was late at night when she discovered she had won.

"I was about to go to bed when I asked my husband to check my tickets on the OLG App," she continued. "When he scanned them, he almost couldn't get the words out. He said, 'You won.' At first, I thought it was a small win, then he said 'No, you won $50,000 on both tickets!' We were both so excited we started dancing around the living room."

Sablone says she plans to pay some bills, help her son and save her winnings.

"I will go on vacation next year," she said, adding it's overwhelming and that she has a lot of emotions.

The winning ticket was purchased at P-Jay's Video and Variety on Walker Road in Windsor.

Daily Keno players pick their strategy (from a 2 Pick to a 10 Pick) and pick their bet ($1, $2, $5 or $10) to pick their prize.