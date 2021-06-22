Windsor Woman Angry Over Border Restrictions

While the federal government is easing COVID-19 border restrictions, foreign nationals who want to cross for non-essential reasons are still not allowed — and that has a Windsor woman seeing red.

Joanna Hutz is a local teacher, but her husband lives in Michigan.

The couple got married just before the pandemic and have only seen each other a few times since with a two week quarantine each time.

Hutz says restrictions should be loosened for married couples.

"Last year I flew to Michigan to see him and to get married and spend the summer," she says. "I'm having to do that again this year and it just blows my mind that it's a year later and absolutely nothing has changed in terms of being able to access one another."

Hutz says she expects more from our political leaders.

"I've never been so ashamed to be Canadian. We're being held hostage. I expect more from our politicians, from our leaders. I expect help. I expect change. I expect them to keep up with current realities and have policies that reflect that," she says.

Hutz says the rules just don't make sense.

"He's able to cross at the land border as my husband. I have to fly in to him. Those are the rules that exist right now. So people don't understand that the rules are different depending on which direction you go in. The general population, I don't think they give this much thought," she adds.

As of July 5, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens will be exempt from a mandatory two week quarantine when returning to the country.



Those travellers must provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival and have a quarantine plan in the event the test comes back positive.

With files from Kristylee Varley