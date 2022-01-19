Windsor woman arrested during wild traffic stop in LaSalle

One woman is facing a very long list of charges after a wild traffic stop in LaSalle.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, a LaSalle police officer spotted a vehicle with no lights on and the driver talking on her phone while driving on Malden Road.

The vehicle was stopped in a parking lot near Malden Road and Normandy Street. A second police unit also arrived on the scene to assist.

During that time, police say the driver suddely reversed at a high rate of speed, hitting a police cruiser and causing $7,000 in damage.

Officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol but she refused to get out of the vehicle when they tried to arrest her.

Police say a brief struggle ensued which resulted in her yelling profanities and kicking the officers multiple times.

The suspect was brought to the LaSalle Police Service where she continued to be belligerent, combative and threatened to kill the officers.

Police say no officers were injuried.

Further tests conducted at the LaSalle Police Service determined that her blood alcohol approximately level was twice the legal limit.

During the investigation, police also learned the woman was involved in a theft of alcohol from an LCBO location earlier in the evening.

An open bottle of liquor was found in the centre console of her vehicle.

As a result, a 21-year-old Windsor woman is currently charged with the following criminal offences:

1. Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

2. Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Over 80mgs of Alcohol

3. Obstruct / Resist Peace Officer

4. Utter Threats to Cause Death

5. Theft under $5000.00

She was also issued tickets for the following provincial offences:

1. Drive Handheld Communication Device

2. Drive without Proper Headlights

3. Driving with Open Container of Liquor

4. Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

5. Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle

Her driver’s licence is automatically suspended for ninety days and her vehicle impounded for seven days. Police say she will also be responsible to cover the towing and storage costs for the vehicle.