Windsor woman arrested in connection to 'grandparents scam' in Essex County

A Windsor woman is facing multiple charges in connection to several alleged cases of the 'grandparents scam.'

From Feb. 28 to March 2nd, 2023, Essex County Ontario Provincial Police say officers have responded to 14 reports of fraud across Essex County.

Two of the occurrences resulted in a total financial loss of $15,000.

The frauds in question are also known as the 'grandparents scam' where someone calls the victim posing as or on behalf of a family member who is reported to be in police custody and requires cash for bail.

On Monday, March 6, police say a person of interest who was captured on security camera was identified and arrested.

A 25-year-old Windsor woman is facing four counts of fraud over $5,000.

The OPP are asking anyone who has been contacted in a similar manner to call police at 1-888-310-1122.