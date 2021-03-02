Windsor Woman Caught Using Stolen Cheques at Kingsville Bank

Provincial police are crediting a local bank for preventing fraud.

Kingsville OPP were called to a local bank on Feb. 2 after a teller flagged the use of some stolen cheques.

Police say the account holder had recently reported the cheques stolen prior to the incident.

According to police, the woman who allegedly attempted to pass the stolen cheque was still at the bank when officers arrived and she was placed under arrest.

A 42-year-old woman from Windsor is charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime, five counts of attempting to use a forged document and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say the woman was released on a promise to appear in court on March 19.