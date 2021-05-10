Windsor Woman Charged After DIGS Investigation

A 36-year-old Windsor woman has been charged after an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit.

Windsor police say the DIGS Unit launched an investigation earlier this month into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in the city.

According to police, the investigation identified a female suspect and an involved residence.

A search warrant was executed around 4:30 a.m. May 7 at a home in the 5000-block of Matchette Road.

Police say five adults including the suspect were inside and a quantity of illicit drugs were also discovered.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

She is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and fail to comply with a release order.

The suspect was also charged by Windsor police this January and in early 2019 in two separate drug-related investigations.