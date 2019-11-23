Windsor Woman Charged After Drugs and Ammunition Found

A quantity of illicit drugs and some ammunition have been seized by Windsor police.

On Wednesday, police located a 36-year-old female suspect on Tecumseh Rd. E. near Lauzon Pkwy.

She had a quantity of drugs on her and some currency.

Officers also got a warrant and raided a home on Ellrose Ave. north of Tecumseh Rd. E. and found ammunition.

Chasidy Hastings faces charges of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and possession of fentanyl and several breaches.