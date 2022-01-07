Windsor woman charged after police track stolen vehicle across Essex County

A Windsor woman is facing multiple charges after police tracked a reported stolen vehicle across parts of Essex County.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, OPP officers with the Essex Detachment spotted a vehicle which was reported stolen in Windsor.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound on county Road 20 in the Town of Harrow, but when an officer tried to stop it, the vehicle fled.

A tire deflation device was used on the motor vehicle, which was later spotted entering Leamington on a flat tired.

A short distance later, the vehicle was involved in a collision.

A female driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was arrested by police.

A 29-year-old Windsor woman is charged with flight from peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation.

No injuries were reported.