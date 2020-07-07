Windsor Woman Charged Following Rollover Crash

Damage is significant following a single-vehicle rollover crash in In Windsor on Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene on the EC Row Expressway near Banwell Road around 9 p.m. on Monday and when they got there, found a grey Honda Civic with severe damage.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle lost control, crossed the grassy median and flipped several times through oncoming traffic lanes prior to coming to rest off the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely and there were no other occupants or vehicles involved in the collision.

Officers determined the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the prior consumption of drugs.

The driver was arrested without incident and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 45-year-old female from Windsor is facing multiple charges and was released on promise to appear in court at a future date.