Windsor woman charged in alleged fraud case at a city business

One woman is facing charges in connection to an alleged fraud at a Windsor business.

On Nov. 4, Windsor Police Service Financial Crime Unit began an investigation into an alleged fraud taking place at a business in the 4000 block of Walker Road.

Information provided to investigators was that an employee had been heavily discounting items, which cost the company over $6,000 in lost revenue.

Through investigation, police say the employee manipulated discounts on over 1,800 items between September and October of 2022.

A 61-year-old Windsor woman has been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Financial Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.