Windsor woman facing arson charges after fires at animal sanctuary

A 30-year-old Windsor woman is facing arson charges related to two fires at an animal sanctuary in Chatham-Kent.

In July 2020, emergency crews responded to a suspicious fire at Charlotte's Freedom Farm on Brook Line.

Several animals perished with damage estimated at $300,000.

Following that, in October 2020, Chatham-Kent police say the owner of the farm, received a threatening letter in the mailbox.

Then, in June 2021, crews responded to another fire on the property which was quickly extinguished — no animals died and damage was pegged at $15,000.

Following an investigation, 30-year-old Christine Rettig was arrested and charged with uttering threats and two counts of arson.

She'll appear in court on November 16.