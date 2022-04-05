Windsor woman facing charges in connection to fatal hit and run

More charges are being laid in connection to a fatal hit and run investigation in Windsor.

A 28-year-old Windsor woman arrested in connection to the crash appeared in court Tuesday.

Kelsey Barkovsky is now charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, impaired operation of a conveyance causing death - exceed blood alcohol concentration and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Around 11:45 p.m. on March 25, police were called to the area of Wyandotte Street West near Crawford Avenue for a report of a bicyclist being struck by a motor vehicle.

Around 12:30 a.m. on March 26, just 45 minutes after the crash was reported, officers located a suspect at an establishment in the 300 block of Mill Street. The suspect vehicle was also seized.

The victim, who was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries, would die later in the hospital as a result of the collision.

Police say this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.