Windsor woman feels 'safety' after London man charged with criminal harassment

A Windsor woman says she feels 'safety' after learning police have charged a London man who took a 'selfie' with her terminally-ill father in a Windsor hospital.

Brittany Leroux burst into tears during an appearance on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show when she learned live on-air that Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock was arrested by members of the London Police Service and has been charged with criminal harassment.

On June 15, the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit started an investigation after receiving a report of allegations of harassment.

Investigators learned that the complainant, a 36-year-old woman, was consistently harassed through social media over a period of time regarding a recent Pride event in London.

According to police, the harassment continued with the suspect travelling from London to a Windsor palliative care unit, where he took a 'selfie' photograph with the victim’s terminally ill father.

There were no physical injuries sustained in this incident.

Leroux detailed to the The Dan MacDonald Show that this started on social media on June 10 when she made a post 'calling out' Pollock over his claim that there were going to be 60 protestors at a Wortley Pride event in the London area, but she was there and said there were only six protesters.

"Where were the 60 people, Bubba? What you did didn't work and you failed miserably, you are now a minority," said Leroux.

She also shared online items from the London Free Press detailing alleged crimes that resulted in Pollock being charged.

Then on June 14, she explained she had a posting on her social media with a photo of Bubba Pollock appearing in her father's hospital room at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor.

Leroux says that after seeing the picture her husband, John Reh, messaged Bubba Pollock back thanking him for visiting his father-in-law, saying "long drive wasn't it?"

"Bubba's response is 'no problem. That and the card was the least we could do. I'm sure when he passes, at the celebration of life, I'll bring more. Very excited to meet you soon," said Leroux.

Several more messages were exchanged between the pair before police were contacted.

Leroux said she felt pure joy when she heard about the charge.

"I felt safety. Mind you knowing he's out, but he's going to know this is not going to stand, this is not acceptable behaviour and the police are doing what they need to do. I am so happy, so happy," she said.

Leroux said that this experience has given her more fight to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ and Drag community.

"Because my dad's okay. We're okay and we're going to be okay," she said. "There's trauma around it and I'm going to have to work through feelings and stuff, but who doesn't have it, right? It's going to be okay, this is not going to deter me, I will not stop fighting for your community."

Pollock was released to attend court in Windsor at a later date.

