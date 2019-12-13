Windsor Woman Inducted to Women's Football Hall of Fame

A Windsor woman has 'sacked' a top honour in the Women's Football Hall of Fame.

Misty Findlay, 40, was inducted during a ceremony in Las Vegas last Friday.

The graduate of Catholic Central High School was a linebacker with the Detroit Demolition between the ages of 21 to 26 years old.

Findlay tells AM800 Sports she's honoured that she has been remembered for her play.

"I was actually shocked because it has been a long time since I have played so I think when you are 40, you don't think you are going to see something like that again but I'm humbled and honoured for the fact that someone thought of me so long after I played," she says.

Findlay played soccer in high school and college, but afterwards, it was football that attracted her.

"I think the fact that it is a very intellectual sport," she says. "A lot of people don't think that it is, but there is a lot to learn and a lot to remember, there is a lot that has to do with becoming a team and making sure that every play requires every single person on that field."

Findlay says she couldn't attend the ceremony in Vegas due to work obligations, but adds, she doesn't like being the centre of attention.