Windsor woman involved in Walpole Island drugs and firearm charges

Two people, including a Windsor woman, are facing a combined 18 charges involving drugs and firearms on Walpole Island.

On Friday, January 28, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Peters Street.

Upon arrival a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone were seized, along with a loaded weapon and ammunition.

The 30 year-old Windsor woman, Clarissa Shipman, faces charges including two counts of possession of substances, uttering threats and the assault of a peace officer.

Cameron Johnson of Walpole is facing charges of two counts of possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a substances, possession of an unauthorized firearm, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon or ammunition and six counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Shipman was released from custody and awaits her scheduled court date in Sarnia.

Johnson is being held in custody following a bail hearing on January 28.