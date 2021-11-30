Windsor woman issued three-day licence suspension for impaired driving

A Windsor woman has been handed a three-day driver’s licence suspension after a traffic stop in LaSalle.

Police say an officer stopped a vehicle just after 1:30 a.m. on November 27 on Front Road.

While speaking to the female driver, the officer detected the odour of alcohol.

A licence suspension was issued after the driver registered over 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in a roadside screening test.

Anyone issued with this type of suspension must attend Service Ontario, once the suspension is complete, to have their driver’s licence reinstated for a fee of $281.00.