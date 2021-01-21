Windsor Woman Killed in Fort Erie

The families of two women killed in Fort Erie early Tuesday morning are allowing police to release their identities.

20-year-old Juliana Pannunizo of Windsor, and 18-year-old Christina Crooks of Toronto were found dead after a shooting inside a rental home on the Niagara River Parkway.

Police say a group gathered at the short-term rental Monday night, and a 911 call was made at 4:15 Tuesday morning reporting a disturbance with a possible gun involved.

Officers arrived to find two women dead with 'obvious signs of trauma' to their bodies. Police have not confirmed the cause of death.

No arrests have been made.

The NRP continue to search the property on the Parkway and dive teams are searching the water in front of the home.