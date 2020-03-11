Windsor Woman Locked Down in Italy

A Windsor woman is celebrating her birthday in lockdown in Italy.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, health officials have closed the majority of the country down leaving only a few medical facilities and grocery stores open.

Amanda Vojvodin moved to Milan six years ago to pursue a career in the fashion industry and says she never thought she'd see the usually bustling city turned to a ghost town.

She says it feels like she's in a movie.

"We're not seeing a lot. We're actually hearing more than anything because you hear the ambulances going around. It's kind of eerie. You kind of feel like you're in an apocalypse movie because the city is booming, you think of a Toronto feel, so it's go, go, go all the time. Now it's just the complete opposite."

Vojvodin says it's the same situation in all major cities.

"The same thing is happening in Rome, Venice, Florence where tourists are normally flooding the area. It's all just empty. It would be the complete opposite of what we're used to. I've seen some photos and it's just pigeons there right now which is something you would never think of."

Windsor woman Amanda Vojvodin celebrates her birthday under lockdown in Italy (Photo courtesy of Amanda Vojvodin via Facebook)

She says, at this point, there's been no shortage of supplies.

"That's been a misconception because people's first instinct is to get worried about having enough supplies. We've gone grocery shopping in person and we've done groceries online without any issues. So there are measures in place to make sure that no one is left out and everyone is OK."

Vojvodin says the current lockdown emergency is in place until April 3.

Air Canada has suspended all service between Canada and Italy which has the most COVID-19 cases outside China.

As a precaution, Villanova Secondary School in LaSalle has cancelled a March Break student trip to Italy as well.