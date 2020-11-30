Windsor Woman Missing in the London Area

A Windsor woman has gone missing in the London area.

According to a tweet from the London Police Service, 28-year-old Cassandra Black was last seen in the evening hours of November 27 in the area of William and Oxford streets.

She's described as white standing 5'2" weighing 130lbs with shoulder length curly brown hair, brown eyes and a diamond nose piercing.

Black was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.