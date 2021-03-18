Windsor Woman's Dog Shot and Killed by Police

A GoFundMe Page has been started after a dog was shot and killed by police in Windsor.

Diane Scott says Windsor Police Service arrived at her home in the 2700 block of Lynngrove Court Thursday morning to speak to her friend's son — who was at her home at the time.

Scott goes on to say she let her nine-year-old Rottweiler-Doberman mix named Chloe out the back door, but wasn't aware police officers were in the yard.

According to Scott, "they [police] shot and killed her."

Scott says Chloe was taken to a nearby vet for treatment, but succumbed to her wounds. She tells AM800 News she now owes more than $3,000 for Chloe's treatment and the cost of cremation.

Scott says Chloe was friendly and non-aggressive.

Windsor police have confirmed they were at the home conducting an investigation and an officer "discharged their firearm at a dog, fatally wounding it."



Police say further details aren't being released as the shooting is currently under investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Scott will join Lisa and Leah on The Morning Drive at 7:37 a.m. Friday.