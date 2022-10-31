Windsor woman says having to use a food bank is degrading

Food bank usage is at an all-time high in Canada and locally.

According to Food Banks Canada, the number of people using food banks across the country has surged to an all-time high.

In Windsor between January 1 and September 30, 132,960 people have been served at the 15 area food banks.

This is a 22 per cent increase from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor local, Marie says she is only able to work eight hours a week due to struggles with her disability.

She says she uses food banks frequently and is way below poverty.

"I was on Ontario Disability, but I do work around eight hours a week, so I try hard, but eight hours is all I can handle. Everyone knows disability takes half so really I work for about $7.50 an hour."

She says it's degrading to go into food banks and ask for food.

"I cry most of the time because from day to day you don't know what's going to happen or how you're going to get through it. This is not just a week or two this has been years and I'm not just speaking for myself, I speak for a lot of people in my situation."

Marie says she hopes people can better understand her and many others' situations.

"I wish people would, wake up and smell the coffee and I pray they never have to be in my situation. I am not lazy, I don't drink, I don't smoke and I don't go to bingo, it feels like a class they put you in."

Food Bank Canada is calling for a universal minimum income to deal with the record number of people using food banks.