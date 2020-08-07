Windsor Woman Set to Lead Rotary International

A first for Rotary International and it involves a Windsor woman.

Jennifer Jones has been nominated as president of the organization for the calendar year of 2022-2023.

She is the first female President-Nominee in the organization's 115-year history.

"My heart is bursting with joy today," says Jones. "It is an opportunity to motivate and inspire a very large population of people across the globe."

Jones is the founder of Media Street Productions and joined rotary in 1997.

She says she has held a number of positions within rotary including President of the Rotary Club of Roseland.

Jones says she's proud to be the first female President-Nominee for Rotary International.

"I think that there's something to celebrate about breaking ground," says Jones. "I think the most important part of that is that it signifies and signals change and positive change in our organization."

She says she received the good news on Thursday but her nomination can still be contested.

"The important part right now is that I'll go through a period of time until October 1 where the nomination can be contested and at that point in time and there's no one contests it and there's no reason to challenge it then I will move forward officially in this position," says Jones.

The 53-year-old was born and raised in Windsor.

Jones says Rotary International has 1.2-million members.

