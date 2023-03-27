Windsor woman spins her way to $500,000 lottery win

A Windsor woman is $500,000 richer after winning the grand prize in The Big Spin Instant game.

Shelly Desbien, a retiree and mother, said she's been playing the lottery since she turned 18-years-old.

"I used to watch my grandma play instant games, and couldn't wait to try them out myself," she said.

Desbien said she had "butterflies in my stomach" when she arrived at the OLG Prize Centre to spin the wheel.

"I loved seeing the wheel in person. I was genuinely happy to win $100,000 - I never expected to win the top prize. I thought it couldn't be real when it landed on $500,000."

Shelly said her brother was with her as she won her big prize.

"He jumped up and gave me a big hug. We were both crying happy tears. I was so grateful to win this prize and have my brother with me," she said

Her very first purchase will be a new Jeep and doesn't have any other plans at this time.

"I'll have fun figuring it out," she added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mobil on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.