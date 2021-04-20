Windsor Woman Turns Herself in Following Hit and Run in Kingsville

A 55-year-old woman from Windsor has turned herself in following a serious hit and run pedestrian collision on Highway 3 last week.

Provincial police say an 89-year-old Leamington man was crossing the highway near County Rd. 34 in Kingsville last Tuesday night at around 11:25pm when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The following Tuesday, April 20 the 55-year-old driver went to the Essex County OPP office and was arrested.

She is charged with failing to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.