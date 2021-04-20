iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor Woman Turns Herself in Following Hit and Run in Kingsville

AM800-News-OPP-Cruiser

A 55-year-old woman from Windsor has turned herself in following a serious hit and run pedestrian collision on Highway 3 last week.

Provincial police say an 89-year-old Leamington man was crossing the highway near County Rd. 34 in Kingsville last Tuesday night at around 11:25pm when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The following Tuesday, April 20 the 55-year-old driver went to the Essex County OPP office and was arrested.

She is charged with failing to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE