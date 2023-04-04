Windsor woman wanted for fraud
A 25-year-old woman from Windsor is wanted for fraud.
Windsor police say Amaryss Hall Todd was identified as a suspect wanted in a recent grandparent scam.
Police say in late February, the Amherstburg detachment started a fraud investigation.
According to police, the victim was contacted by a suspect claiming to be a police officer.
Police say the suspect told the victim that their grandson would need $10,000 in bail money to be released from custody.
The suspect then provided instructions to the victim to get the funds and that a court clerk would pick up the money.
Police say with the help from the OPP, Hall Todd was identified.
She is currently wanted for fraud over $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.