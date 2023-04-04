iHeartRadio
Windsor woman wanted for fraud


AM800-News-Windsor Police Investigation

A 25-year-old woman from Windsor is wanted for fraud.

Windsor police say Amaryss Hall Todd was identified as a suspect wanted in a recent grandparent scam.

Police say in late February, the Amherstburg detachment started a fraud investigation.

According to police, the victim was contacted by a suspect claiming to be a police officer. 

Police say the suspect told the victim that their grandson would need $10,000 in bail money to be released from custody. 

The suspect then provided instructions to the victim to get the funds and that a court clerk would pick up the money. 

Police say with the help from the OPP, Hall Todd was identified.

She is currently wanted for fraud over $5,000. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

