Windsor woman wanted for fraud

A 25-year-old woman from Windsor is wanted for fraud.

Windsor police say Amaryss Hall Todd was identified as a suspect wanted in a recent grandparent scam.

Police say in late February, the Amherstburg detachment started a fraud investigation.

According to police, the victim was contacted by a suspect claiming to be a police officer.

Police say the suspect told the victim that their grandson would need $10,000 in bail money to be released from custody.

The suspect then provided instructions to the victim to get the funds and that a court clerk would pick up the money.

Police say with the help from the OPP, Hall Todd was identified.

She is currently wanted for fraud over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.