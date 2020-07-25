Windsor Woman Wins Big on Instant Bingo Doubler

A Windsor woman is smiling from ear to ear.

Dusanka Andjelkovic won $100,000 while playing OLG's "Instant Bingo Doubler."

The 75-year-old retired warehouse clerk says she was at home having a coffee when she scratched her winning ticket.

She says she checked every box closely and had her husband double check the ticket.

The couple then went to a store to verify the winning ticket.

She told OLG, "we were shaking and wondering if this was possible. We saw the Big Winner message on the Ticket Checker, and then my husband put on his glasses and scanned it again,” she laughed. “Then we decided that it must be true."

Andjelkovic says they want to buy a new car with their winnings.

The winning ticket was bought from UPI – Stop 42 on County Road 42 in Windsor.

The odds of winning any prize in the "Instant Bingo Doubler" game is 1 in 3.86.