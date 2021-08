A Windsor woman is bringing home the OLG's Instant Crossword grand prize.

Michele Lussier spent $5 on the ticket and was lucky enough to win the top prize of $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store on Tecumseh Rd. E.

Those looking to claim a prize over $50,000 can now book an appointment at the OLG's Prize Centre in Toronto.