Windsor Woman Wins on Free Lotto Ticket

am800-news-manon-magee-OLG-winner-2021

A Windsor woman is nearly $200,000 richer after winning second prize in a LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Manon Magee says she has been playing the lottery regularly with Instant Bingo and 6/49 and it was a free ticket that won her the prize.

"At first, I thought I won $197.00, I checked it three times and I couldn't believe what I was seeing," says Manon. "Everything was echoing, and I was sweating. I wrote down the amount that I won and I went home to tell my husband.... He didn't believe me, he thought I was joking until I showed him the ticket."

Manon says she plans to purchase her husband a new car, finish some home renovations and share her win with her children.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Amy Croft Drive in Windsor.

