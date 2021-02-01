Windsor Women Add Quebec Forward

Lancer women's hockey head coach Deanna Iwanicka has announced another addition for next fall with forward Jessica Legault from Châteauguay, Quebec joining the club for the 2021/2022 season..

Legault currently plays for the Dawson College Blues of the RSEQ in Quebec, and will bring competitiveness and defensive security to the Lancer blueline.

Prior to playing for Dawson, Legault played one season with Lac St-Louis Warriors Midget AAA where she earned 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 29 games played. She also received an athletic scholarship from her high school, Lower Canada College, after helping the team to their first varsity girl's hockey championship in school history in 2016.

Legault, who will study psychology with plans on becoming a teacher.