Windsor Worker Dies in Welland

A Windsor construction worker has died after a work-related incident in Welland.

Officers from the Welland office of the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the industrial accident in the area of King St and Second St just before 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2019.

A 43-year-old Windsor man was found in critical condition after a piece of construction material had fallen, striking the worker. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Niagara police.

Police are not releasing his identity and the matter remains under investigation by detectives from the 3 district criminal investigations branch and forensic services unit.

The scene is also being held as part of an ongoing Ministry of Labour investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives with Niagara Police.