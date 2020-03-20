Windsor Youth Assaulted

WINDSOR — The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating an assault that left a Windsor youth in hospital.

Around 11:30pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, police were called to the area of Tecumseh Rd. East and Howard Ave. for a report of an injured person.

Officers found a youth who had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is believed the youth was assaulted at a home on Howard Ave. and more than one suspect was involved in hurting the victim.

The Major Crimes Unit is looking for any information related to the incident and to identify the suspects.