Windsor Youth Centre Gets Sleeping Bag Donation



The timing was perfect for a donation of sleeping bags to the Windsor Youth Centre.

The group "Windsor's Helping Hands' dropped off 160 sleeping bags Saturday afternoon at the centre's Wyandotte Street East location.

100 bags stayed at the youth centre and the other 60 went to Street Help.

Program Manager at the Downtown Mission's Windsor Youth Centre Donna Roy says a lot of homeless youth don't like to go to shelters because there is only adults there.

"The youth can find being with the adults very scary, it is a very scary thing for them especially if they are 16 or 17 years old," she says.

Windsor does not have a youth shelter.

Roy points out the donation is already being put to good use.

"We couldn't have asked for better timing on that," she says. "They were dropped off on Saturday and then we had the snow here today."

She says there are likely 10 homeless youth on the streets right now.

Members of 'Windsor's Helping Hands' visited the centre last year and saw the need this year.

The Windsor Youth Centre serves 60 meals a night.