WindsorEats hosting Windsor Pizza Party in July

WindsorEats have a busy July planned, with a number of events including a celebration of the love Windsorites have for pizza.

They're hosting a pizza party on Saturday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at their location on 400 Erie Street East.

The Windsor Pizza Party will follow other themed events that WindsorEats are hosting, including Caribbean Night on Friday, July 14 which will feature a live performance by Detroit steel drum band Aaron Bravesoul & the Millennium Heat and Carribean food from Stelly's Catering and Cuisine.

Then they're hosting a Tacos & Tequila event, taking place on Friday, July 21 and Saturday July 22, a follow up to the successful weekends during the Carrousel of Nations Mexican Village.

Owner Adriano Ciotoli says for the pizza party they're bringing in a whole bunch of vendors on site.

"For people to be able to try a whole bunch of different style of pizzas. And because it was such a success on 519 Day, we're bringing in Heather Thibert of Tall Tide Tattoo, and she's going to be there from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. offering to give people real pizza tattoos if they really love pizza that much that they need one on their body," he said.

Ciotoli says they're really fortunate to be able to do what they do and put on these kinds of events.

"We love our space, we think it's absolutely fantastic, but we're a little biased. One of things that I am most proud of, and that we hear regularly over and over from people when they come in is them saying they love the vibe here. And that's something that you can't fake or can't replicate."

He says providing an environment that can appeal to many different people is part of the experience when they put stuff on.

"And that really makes me the most proud of the space. We want a fun environment, we want a welcoming environment, and an easy going environment. And we're hoping that people are seeing that when they come," Ciotoli said.

The Windsor Pizza Party will be free to attend, and Ciotoli says the vendors currently include Vittorio's on the Go, Smash Tomato, and award winning pizza chef Dean Litster of Armando's.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive