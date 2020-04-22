WindsorEats Launches Bevy Box 

WindsorEats has come up with a unique and convenient way to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's developed the Bevy Box for people to have local beer, wine and spirits delivered right to their door.

"We have partnered with over a dozen of the local beverage producers from winerieswand breweries and we have created little mix and match packs," says Organizer Adriano Ciotoli.

Speaking on The Afternoon News, Ciotoli says there will be something new every week.

"It is going to be a constant rotation and we are constantly going to be mixing it up, because we felt it was the best way to start it off because some people are hesitant to try something new," he says.

The first deliveries will take place on Friday, April 24, 2020, and every Friday afterwards.