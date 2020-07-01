Windsorite Charged in Leamington Cocaine Network

More than $400,000 worth of drugs, cash and a car have been seized following a bust in Windsor.

Provincial Police say earlier this year, a drug trafficking network was identified after cocaine was brought to the town of Leamington.

A joint investigation ensued involving the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Canada Border Services.

On June 23, a search warrant was executed at two homes in Windsor.

Over one kilogram of cocaine and three kilograms of marijuana worth a combined $225,000, along with a motor vehicle and $200,000 in Canadian cash were seized.

Isai Quinteros Sorto, 28, of Windsor is charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.

He's scheduled to appear in court on September 14, 2020.