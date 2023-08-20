Windsorites gather for FIFA Women's World Cup final

An early morning start for the Women's World Cup final did not keep away Windsorites.

The Manchester Pub opened their doors at 6 a.m. Sunday morning to welcome and provide fans of either England or Spain a place to watch and root for their favourite team.

Neither team has ever reached this stage of the Women's World Cup tournament before.

Hunter Cristofaro, manager, The Manchester Pub says he loves that the community is willing to come together so early to watch the game.

"I feel ever since COVID, it's something that been sorely lacking and I love to see the fact that people are willing to come back and do it. And the fact that the Manchester is one of the few places left that actually allows people to do that is just something that I couldn't be prouder about."

He says the vibe right now is very family like.

"We're just happy to be here. We're happy to have a place to watch the game and to be with like minded people. Currently right now we got about a dozen [people] in here but we're expecting a few more to make it through."

He says he's rooting for Spain.

"I just think they have the more solid team and througout the entire series I've just had more fun watching them than England."

Spain later won the final 1-NIL against England.

Cristofaro says they're serving an all-day breakfast for patrons, with beverages legally allowed to start flowing at 7 a.m.