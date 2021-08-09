Windsorites Ride Bird Scooters Longer than Any City in Canada

Bird Canada can now boast 1-million riders across the country.

Company CEO Stewart Lyons says 90,000 of those rides have come in Windsor.

The electric scooters were launched in Windsor back in May, and after a few initial hick-ups, Lyons says the service has rebounded.

Lyons says Windsor doesn't have the highest ridership in the country, but we use scooters longer.

"Windsorites use scooters for longer than any of our markets in Canada ... their average ride is around 30-minutes, which is crazy and lovely to see," says Lyons.

He says Windsor's average use time shows the scooters are being used for more than just a joy ride.

"For commuting or getting around, things like that," he says. "We've been pleased to be part of the community through the various business improvement associations (BIA's), the Ford City BIA and other BIA's. We've done the graffiti tour around Windsor, We've done the Windsor Eats food tour."

Lyons expects local numbers to rise as more and more tourists return to the area.

"Challenges with COVID-19 and everything else kind of effected the rollout a little bit. The closure of the border obviously and things like that sort of effect how people in Windsor get around," he says. "Now that things are starting to open up it's been great and people are certainly embracing them."

Lyons says numbers should begin to climb in Windsor with the Canadian border reopening to fully vaccinated U.S. visitors for non-essential travel Monday.

Lyons says the company's e-bike sharing program is expected to launch in Windsor later this month.

The yearlong pilot will be up for review in May of 2022.