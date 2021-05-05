WindsorVax Finders on a Mission to Get Everyone in Windsor-Essex Vaccinated

A newly formed group of volunteers group is aiming to get everyone in Windsor-Essex vaccinated against COVID-19.

WindsorVax Finders has launched a system that searches for availability and posts it on social media in an effort to help those looking to make an appointment.

Local 17-year-old Noah Gascon is spearheading the program and says more than 25 volunteers are on board to make sure no appointment goes unfilled.

He says over a thousand people accessed the service in the first day.

"Originally, we had some expectations for what the outreach might have been like, if we were going to have a couple people or several people visit our website, but we are incredibly proud to have been able to provide that information to a significant portion of the population."

Gascon says they're hoping to assist all age groups.

"Our target age group is going to be everyone. We welcome people of all ages to join us because we know everybody from different age brackets are going to have a different experience with the vaccine booking system whether it be through phone, through the pharmacies or online through the health unit."

He says they're going to be boosting efforts even more in the coming weeks.

"We really are going to expand in the coming weeks because we know there's going to be an increased supply of the Moderna vaccine. It will be going to hot spots in Windsor-Essex and we are developing a plan and a strategy to make sure that gets out to people."

WindsorVax Finders can be found on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — the group's website can be found HERE.