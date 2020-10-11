Wings Add Goalie Greiss



The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms with goaltender Thomas Greiss on a two-year contract.

Greiss, 34, has logged 11 NHL seasons since 2007-08 with the San Jose Sharks, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, owning a career 137-90-28 record with a 2.63 goals-against average, 0.915 save percentage and 13 shutouts.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pound netminder posted a winning record in all five of his seasons with the Islanders, where he played 193 of his 282 career NHL games.

Greiss posted career-best numbers in 2018-19 with a 2.28 goals-against average, 0.927 save percentage and five shutouts alongside a 23-14-2 record in 43 games, earning him a share of the William M. Jennings Trophy for fewest goals against alongside then-teammate Robin Lehner.

In 2019-20, Greiss appeared in 31 games for New York, sporting a 16-9-4 record, 2.74 goals-against average and 0.913 save percentage.

He also appeared in four games during the team's run to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, going 2-2 with a 2.02 goals-against average, 0.929 save percentage and one shutout, and he has a 7-8 career mark in 17 postseason games.

The Fussen, Germany, native was originally drafted by San Jose in the third round (94th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

Additionally, he also backstopped the Germans in back-to-back IIHF World Championships in 2016 and 2017 and represented Team Europe in the 2016 World Cup, where they finished as runners-up.





