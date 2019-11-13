Wings Drop Ducks in Overtime

Dennis Cholowski scored in overtime as the Detroit Red Wings rallied past the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in California.

Dylan Larkin's power-play goal with 37 seconds left in regulation tied it for Detroit.

Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves as the Red Wings won their third in-a-row.

Jakob Silfverberg, Josh Mahura and former Windsor Spitfire Cam Fowler had goals for Anaheim, which built a 3-1 lead in the second period.

Ryan Miller made 32 saves for the Ducks, who dropped their fourth straight NHL game.

The Wings make the middle stop on their three-game road trip Thursday night against the Kings in Los Angeles.