Mats Zuccarello and Eric Staal each had a goal and an assist in the second period as the Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 in St. Paul.

Jason Zucker and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota, which won for third time in four games.

Filip Zadina scored both Detroit goals in the opening period. The Wings lost their sixth straight.

The Wings are now on the All-Star break. They return to action in New York against the Rangers January 31st.