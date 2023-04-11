Wings Over Windsor looks to Leamingtown council for approval to fly over the waterfront

The Wings Over Windsor Air Show will be looking for approval to fly over Leamington's waterfront.

Leamington council will review a report Tuesday evening looking for approval of space and resources to host the event.

The request going to council looks for approval of exclusive use of Seacliff Beach and Seacliff Park, the section of the Waterfront Promenade, Forest Avenue parking spaces, the Erie South parking lot, and a section of the dock.

Council will also be asked to offer financial support through the General and Admin Reserve up to $5,170 for use of fencing, the amphitheatre, the volleyball courts and picnic shelter for the event weekend.

This show is the only Waterfront Airshow in all of Canada.

The event itself has been approved, but Wings Over Windsor needs approval to specifically hold the event at the waterfront location.

The Wings Over Windsor Air Show map at Leamington's waterfront. April 9, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wings Over Windsor)

Hilda MacDonald, Mayor of Leamington, says she'd be pleased to host the aviation event.

"It's something that we're offering, not only to our residents, but potential visitors. And also people in the region, it's not just for tourism, it's for everyone who is interested in aviation."

She says this event would push the waterfront to become an attraction space, which councils have been trying to accomplish for many years.

"It's slow but we're getting there. It started way back before I was even on council, when the council of the day approved the Leamington Marina. And we've gone steps past from that point on with our Promenade, with our Seacliff Park, with our amphitheatre. So this to me, it's a prize gained by all of those people that have worked toward this."

Mayor MacDonald adds that the event hasn't been held in the Town in over 10 years.

"It was something everybody went to see when the Snowbirds came. So for many of us, this is just a return to the times when we would all crowd down to the waterfront, to the marina, and Rick Atkin Park to watch the air show. It was always a great time."

The Wings Over Windsor Air Show beach map at Leamington's waterfront. April 9, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wings Over Windsor)

Wings Over Windsor will also be looking to host an event in June 2024 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

In June 2022, Wings Over Windsor reached out to Leamington to begin discussions on hosting the air show in the municipality in 2023.

Wings Over Windsor states that they always planned on bringing the show back annually to Leamington's waterfront.

The event will run from August 25 to August 27, 2023 and will feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, MiG-17F Demo, and many more.