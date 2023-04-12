Wings Over Windsor to fly over Leamington waterfront as the only Waterfront Airshow in all of Canada

The Wings Over Windsor Air Show will fly high over Leamington's waterfront this summer.

During Tuesday's meeting, council unanimously approved exclusive use of Seacliff Beach and Seacliff Park, the section of the Waterfront Promenade, Forest Avenue parking spaces, the Erie South parking lot, and a section of the dock for the event.

Council will also be financially supporting the event by providing up to $5,170 through the General and Admin Reserve for use of fencing, the amphitheatre, the volleyball courts and picnic shelters.

Now that the event has been approved this will be the only Waterfront Airshow in all of Canada.

It has been over 10 years since the air show has been held in the Town.

The event will run from August 25 to August 27.