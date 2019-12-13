Wings Win Over Winnipeg

Robby Fabbri scored twice on fortuitous bounces off the same Winnipeg player, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a 12-game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over the Jets.

Both off Fabbri's goals went in off the body of defenceman Neal Pionk, and it was that kind of night for the Red Wings, who had been 0-10-2 in their previous 12 and had dropped 10 in a row in regulation. Darren Helm, Filip Zadina and Filip Hronek also scored for Detroit.

Kyle Connor scored twice for the Jets.

Helm opened the scoring on a breakaway after a messy sequence of blunders by Winnipeg defenceman Nathan Beaulieu.

Detroit will skate against the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday night.