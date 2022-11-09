Winning $2B Powerball ticket sold in CA

(Altadena, CA) -- A winning ticket in the largest Powerball jackpot ever has been sold in Altadena, California.

California Lottery officials say one winning ticket was for Monday's drawing was sold in the Los Angeles suburb - and it's worth two-billion dollars.

Officials say the ticket matching all six numbers was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

If you didn't win, don't throw your tickets away -- officials say 22 other tickets are worth a million dollars.

— with files from MetroSource