Winning lottery ticket sold in Chatham-Kent

A winning Lotto Max ticket has been sold in Chatham-Kent.

According to OLG, one of three $1-million MAXMILLIONS prizes was sold in Chatham-Kent.

The other two were sold in Hamilton and Bowmanville.

OLG says the jackpot winning ticket for Tuesday's draw worth $60-million was sold on OLG.ca and is the largest jackpot winning ticket sold on OLG's website.

A second winning ticket worth more than $168,000 was sold in Ottawa while one ENCORE prize winning ticket for $1-million was sold in Oakville.

Two ENCORE winning tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Thunder Bay and Whitby.