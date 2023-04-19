Winnipeg Jets top Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in first-round series opener

LAS VEGAS - The Winnipeg Jets struck first in their first-round NHL playoff series with top-seeded Vegas on Tuesday night, topping the Golden Knights 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena.

Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored just over a minute apart for the Jets in the second period and Blake Wheeler added a goal early in the third.

Adam Lowry iced the win with an empty-netter and added another goal with 18.3 seconds left.

William Karlsson tallied for the Golden Knights.

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for Winnipeg. His former understudy with the Jets, Laurent Brossoit, had 26 stops for the Golden Knights.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Thursday night in Las Vegas.