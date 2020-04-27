Winston Appears to be Big Easy Bound

A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees.

The person says the Saints and Winston are in ``advanced'' talks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because negotiations were ongoing.

Winston passed for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns last season but also threw 30 interceptions.

Tampa Bay has replaced Winston with ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, the Saints says reserve QB Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.

with files from Associated Press