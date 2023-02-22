Winter storm causes closures in Windsor-Essex

St. Clair College and University of Windsor are cancelling classes for the day because of the winter storm moving through Windsor-Essex.

University of Windsor

All classes at the university are cancelled as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The campus and student residence remain open.

They will share information about Thursday classes as soon as possible tomorrow morning.

St. Clair College

All classes at the Windsor and Chaham campuses have been cancelled as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The college plans to open as like normal on Thursday.