Winter Storm Expected for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex.

According to the advisory, a low-pressure system will track in from Lake Erie and bring rain, snow and strong winds Monday morning.

Environment Canada says the winter storm is expected to start with some rain Monday morning before turning to a rain-snow mix later in the day.

Road conditions are expected to be slick overnight, with up to 10 cm of snow possible Tuesday morning.

The low-pressure system should hang around until Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.